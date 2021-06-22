POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Social media giant falls foul of new Indian, Nigerian laws
Social media giant falls foul of new Indian, Nigerian laws
Twitter is currently banned in China, North Korea, Iran, and Turkmenistan and, as of this month, Nigeria. But more countries might soon be adding its names to that list. In India, which is one of its top markets, the social media platform has been entangled in a legal spat with the government for months. We speak to Ben Wagner, assistant professor for Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, at Delft University of Technology about twitter facing troubles in these countries. #Twittertrouble #India #Nigeria
June 22, 2021
