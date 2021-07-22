POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How has South Africa riots affected businesses of minority communities?
06:02
World
How has South Africa riots affected businesses of minority communities?
South Africans are picking up the pieces after some of the worst violence to rock the country in three decades. Hundreds of people were killed, and tens of thousands of businesses damaged when protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spiraled out of control. CEO of Africa Muslims Agency Imraan Choonara explains how the riots have affected the businesses of the minority communities. #SouthAfricaunrest
July 22, 2021
