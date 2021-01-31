World Share

It's Me, a Trash Artist

Million of tons of plastic end up in the sea every year. Sinasi Yelkenci transforms beach trash into stunning masterpieces even though he has no art education. He is working voluntarily non-stop to achieve trash-free seas by collecting garbage from different shores for his art. Yelkenci's primary aim is to draw attention to environmental pollution.