POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds in Thailand face prison for insulting monarchy
02:35
World
Hundreds in Thailand face prison for insulting monarchy
Law in Thailand jail people for insulting the royal family. However, a rap group is breaking cultural barriers with edgy lyrics amid growing anti-royalist sentiment in the country. #monarchy - Also available on TRT World - Argentina is looking to follow Myanmar and Nigeria, and add Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder to its air force. Has Pakistan finally cracked the fighter jet code that has long eluded other developing countries? Here is the JF-17 Thunder decoded 👉http://trt.world/ffjm
February 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?