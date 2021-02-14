POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump acquitted on charge of inciting US Capitol riot
01:42
World
Donald Trump acquitted on charge of inciting US Capitol riot
The US Senate has voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the deadly riot at Capitol Hill on January 6. The final vote was 57 in favor to convict, but 43 against. House prosecutors needed 67 senators to submit a guilty verdict. Alice Barr looks at Trump's second #impeachment trial. - Also available on TRT World - US woman converts to Islam after watching Turkish show ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfv
February 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?