POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump found not guilty of inciting US Capitol riot
03:01
World
Donald Trump found not guilty of inciting US Capitol riot
The US Senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting last month's Capitol Hill riots. The violence left five dead, dozens injured, and criminal charges against nearly 250 rioters. While the verdict had been predicted, the closing day of the trial was anything but predictable. #impeachment - Also available on TRT World - Mom shaves off hair in solidarity with daughter who has cancer 👉http://trt.world/ffry
February 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?