Donald Trump found not guilty of inciting US Capitol riot

The US Senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting last month's Capitol Hill riots. The violence left five dead, dozens injured, and criminal charges against nearly 250 rioters. While the verdict had been predicted, the closing day of the trial was anything but predictable.