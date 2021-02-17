POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker remarks
02:44
World
Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker remarks
Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into remarks by Dutch far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders after he publicly insulted President Erdogan. The chief public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that a probe had been opened because of a twitter message posted by Wilders which included a photograph and an insult to President Erdogan. Wilders also called for Turkey to be expelled from NATO. Dutch politician Arnoud van Doorn weighs in. #Investigation #GeertWilders #Erdogan
February 17, 2021
