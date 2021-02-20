POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point: Hanau - Between Grief and Anger
18:42
World

On 19 February 2020, nine young people were killed in a far-right terror attack in the German city of #Hanau. One year on, survivors are still searching for answers. And they wonder if the loss of lives is not just a result of racist ideology but also of police failure. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of ‘Focal Point’- Filmmakers embracing complexity to give an authentic take on the world around us. 👉http://trt.world/f12f
February 20, 2021
