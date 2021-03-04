POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House session cancelled as police cite possible threat
04:11
World
US House session cancelled as police cite possible threat
Thursday's session of the US Congress has been cancelled after authorities warned of a possible threat. Capitol police say a militia group may be plotting to breach the building. The House was scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill. The Capitol was targeted in January by Trump supporters as lawmakers were certifying President Biden's election victory, briefly delaying the final vote. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University has more. #USCongress
March 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?