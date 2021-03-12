POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fukushima Focal Point: A Helping Hand From Afar (Episode 3/3)
05:05
World
Fukushima Focal Point: A Helping Hand From Afar (Episode 3/3)
March 11 marks the tenth anniversary of a devastating earthquake and tsunami that killed almost tens of thousands of people in northeastern Japan. The tsunami destroyed coastal towns and cities and caused a catastrophic meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, one of the largest in the world. The last episode of ‘Remembering Fukushima’ looks at Japan's response to the helping hand from a Turkish rescue team and how the two countries forged a strong friendship in the wake of tragedy. #Fukushima
March 12, 2021
