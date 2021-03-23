POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Munich Security Conference Chairman, Wolfgang Ischinger
27:00
World
Every February since 1963, world leaders, military chiefs and CEOs have gathered in Germany for the Munich Security Conference to discuss urgent defence and foreign policy concerns. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting this year was held virtually. German diplomat and chairman of this year's conference, Wolfgang Ischinger has spoken to TRT World about the security challenges facing the world in 2021. #SecurityChallenges
March 23, 2021
