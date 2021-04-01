World Share

New Yorker angry at Governor Cuomo! + Twitter lies, Boulder suspect NOT White

Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York is under fire. The 63 year old stands accused of sexual harassment, messing up New York’s COVID response AND letting his family jump the queue for the coronavirus test. Should he stay or should he go? Also; calling it wrong on Twitter, how the social media giant thinks it's OK to call the alleged Boulder gunman a 'White Christian Terrorist'....when he's not. 1:00 - CUOMO MUST GO? 15:00 - LIES ABOUT BOULDER SHOOTING