Greenland goes to the polls to decide fate of rare earth mining
05:01
World
Greenland goes to the polls to decide fate of rare earth mining
Voters in Greenland are choosing a new parliament on Tuesday. The general election is seen by many as a referendum on mining projects meant to diversify the Danish territory's economic prospects. The election campaign for parliament’s 31 seats has centred on fishing, the main driver of Greenland’s economy. Dwayne Menezes, founder and managing director of Polar Research and Policy Initiative weighs in. #Greenland
April 6, 2021
