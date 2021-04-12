POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian Opposition Leader
25:55
World
One on One - Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian Opposition Leader
Belarus was the scene of mass protests last August after President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for another term, after 26 years in power, claiming 80 per cent of the votes. Accusations of electoral fraud brought people onto the streets. During the protests, one of Lukashenko’s electoral challengers, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, emerged as the face of the opposition. She issued three demands from exile in Lithuania, calling for Lukashenko's resignation, an end to police brutality and the release of all political prisoners, including her husband. TRT World speaks to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about her struggle for the future of her country.
April 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?