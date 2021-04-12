World Share

EU-China: Sanctions stand-off

Two big beasts on the international scene are squaring up. The European Union accuses China of human rights abuses, - China says it's none of your business. And each has imposed sanctions on the other.At risk is a massive trade deal between the two; jobs and billions of dollars at stake. Is either side prepared to back down? Guests: Dovile Sakaliene Member of the Lithuanian Parliament Stephen Chan Professor of World Politics at SOAS Isabel Hilton Founder of China Dialogue Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​ GMT on TRT World.