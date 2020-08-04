World Share

Spain's scandal-ridden ex-king Juan Carlos goes into exile | Money Talks

Spain has been rocked by a royal scandal after the former king, Juan Carlos, announced he's going into self-imposed exile. The ex-monarch is facing investigations at home and abroad over corruption allegations involving a secret offshore fund with ties to Saudi Arabia. It's not the first time he's been accused of financial misdeeds.. and as Sibel Karkus reports, the scandal is threatening to undermine the monarchy's tenuous grip on power. For more on this Roger Evans spoke to us from Barcelona. He's an author and is currently writing a book on the Spanish royal family. #SpainRoyalFamily #JuanCarlos #Exile