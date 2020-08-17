World Share

Ugandan tech company makes smartphones with thermometre

Like many other countries, Uganda has adopted a range of safety measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Besides hand sanitiser and social distancing, some businesses are checking temperatures before allowing people to enter the premises. To make things easier, a local tech company has designed a new generation of smart-phones that allow users to take their own temperature. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #uganda #coronavirus #coronavirustechnology