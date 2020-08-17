POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ugandan tech company makes smartphones with thermometre
01:48
Like many other countries, Uganda has adopted a range of safety measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Besides hand sanitiser and social distancing, some businesses are checking temperatures before allowing people to enter the premises. To make things easier, a local tech company has designed a new generation of smart-phones that allow users to take their own temperature. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #uganda #coronavirus #coronavirustechnology
August 17, 2020
