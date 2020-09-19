POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at age 87
02:19
World
Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at age 87
The US Supreme Court Justice and iconic champion of women's rights Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. She died from complications of pancreatic cancer in her home surrounded by family. While her departure from the court could dramatically move it further to the right - for now, her cult following of fans are remembering her trailblazing life. US-China Tensions 🇺🇸🇨🇳 👉 http://trt.world/16mj US News 👉 http://trt.world/166z #AssociateJustice #SupremeCourt #RBG
September 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?