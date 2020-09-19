World Share

Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at age 87

The US Supreme Court Justice and iconic champion of women's rights Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. She died from complications of pancreatic cancer in her home surrounded by family. While her departure from the court could dramatically move it further to the right - for now, her cult following of fans are remembering her trailblazing life.