World Share

Former NXIVM employees speak out

Why would a billionaire’s daughter join a cult which inflicted pain and suffering on other women? and what kind of cult leader could convince her to do that? Today we’re looking at the disturbing case of Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere. 41 year old Bronfman is the daughter of the late Edgar Bronfman Senior, who ran his family’s drinks empire Seagrams. He was worth 2.6b dollars and his daughter’s wealth is estimated to be as much as 500 million dollars. Last week she was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for the crimes she committed with Keith Raniere, the leader of a sort of expensive self-help group called NXIVM. Now, Raniere doesn’t look like much but somehow he convinced Bronfman and many other women to join his group - including Hollywood actress Allison Mack. Mack and Clare Bronfman, helped him run Nxivm, but most of the other women were victims of the group’s cruelty, which included physically branding them. We take close look at NXIVM and speak to; Susan Dones, a former trainer who set up one of the groups centres; Frank Parlato, an investigative journalist who exposed some of NXIVMs darkest practices and Rick Ross; a cult investigator who’s helped families trying to get their loved ones out of the group.