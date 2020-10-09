World Share

Vatican used charitable donations for risky bets

The Vatican used donated funds to place risky bets on the creditworthiness of the now-bankrupt car rental company Hertz, a new report has revealed. In the 2000 US election, Democratic candidate Al Gore won the most votes but lost to Republican candidate George W. Bush in one of the most significant political scandals in US history. The story unveils the fragility of the US electoral process as accusations of possible electoral fraud resurface in the leadup to the November 2020 US presidential elections. Watch episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #Vatican #VaticanHertz #PopeFrancis