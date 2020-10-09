POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vatican used charitable donations for risky bets
01:50
World
Vatican used charitable donations for risky bets
The Vatican used donated funds to place risky bets on the creditworthiness of the now-bankrupt car rental company Hertz, a new report has revealed. In the 2000 US election, Democratic candidate Al Gore won the most votes but lost to Republican candidate George W. Bush in one of the most significant political scandals in US history. The story unveils the fragility of the US electoral process as accusations of possible electoral fraud resurface in the leadup to the November 2020 US presidential elections. Watch episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #Vatican #VaticanHertz #PopeFrancis
October 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?