World Share

Deserted Turkish Cypriot Town Reopens To Public​

For almost half a century, entry was forbidden into the abandoned coastal town of Maras located in a military zone in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The area, once known as the 'Las Vegas of the Mediterranean,' has partially reopened to the public and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara is ready to support the Turkish Cypriot administration in the efforts. So, what led to the decision? And what impact will it have on the island as well as the region? Guests: Tahsin Ertugruloglu Former TRNC Foreign Minister Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University