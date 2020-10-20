POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
AFGHANISTAN: Is it ready for a US pullout?
26:00
World
AFGHANISTAN: Is it ready for a US pullout?
From a peak of 100,00 to perhaps no US troops in Afghanistan by Christmas - if Donald Trump has his way. But with Taliban attacks continuing, would the country be at risk of another civil war? Guests: Javid Faisal Former Government Spokesperson Murid Partaw Former Senior National Representative of Afghanistan to US Central Command Laurel Miller Director of International Crisis Group’s Asia Program Ahmad Shah Mohibi Founder, Rise to Peace Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 20, 2020
