The power of mugam music
The power of mugam music
The Azerbaijani military says it's continuing to liberate towns and cities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Their progress is giving hope to thousands of people who were forced to flee when the Armenian occupation began in the 1990s. And while they can't physically return home just yet, the country's traditional folk music is helping to connect them to their ancestral roots. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Mugam #FolkMusic #Azerbaijan
November 8, 2020
