World Share

Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal | What Will Biden’s Foreign Policy Look Like?

People erupted in jubilation on the streets of Azerbaijan's capital Baku after Azerbaijan and Armenia struck a peace deal following six-weeks of heavy fighting. But will the agreement hold? And what happens if its violated? Plus, many expect US President-elect Joe Biden to return to a more institutionalized, rules-based foreign policy, and nowhere will that be more clear than in the Middle East. We look at which countries are in for an overhaul when it comes to US policy. Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute Nigar Arpadarai Azerbaijani Member of Parliament Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator at SETA Ali Bakeer Research Assisstant Professor at Qatar University