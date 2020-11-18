World Share

Australia's war crimes report in Afghanistan to be released

For four years, members of the Australian Special forces have been investigated for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The findings are set to be revealed on Thursday, and are expected to be deeply shocking. In Afghanistan, those affected by the presence of foreign troops hope the findings will bring justice and closure. But as Mark Kluesner reports the scars may be too deep for many Afghan victims.