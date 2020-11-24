POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Various countries protest use of masks, and lockdown rules
06:24
World
Various countries protest use of masks, and lockdown rules
Anti-mask protests are gaining momentum across Europe as coronavirus cases surge. Thousands of people have been demonstrating in Germany, which is struggling to contain the spread. The protests have only grown as they've gained support from far-right groups. Author and Editor in Chief of the leading journal Social Movement Studies Journal Cristina Flesher Fominaya weighs in. #COVID19 #antimaskprotests #lockdownrules
November 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?