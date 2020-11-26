POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump Orders Partial US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
26:10
World
Trump Orders Partial US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Donald Trump pledged to bring home US troops from foreign wars, and in the final few weeks of his presidency he’s trying to do just that. The US President has ordered the withdrawal of 2,500 soldiers from Afghanistan. But have they left the country worse off than when they entered all those years ago? Guests: Javid Faisal Former Deputy Spokesperson for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Adam Weinstein Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Jeffrey Stacey Former State Department Official Under Barack Obama
November 26, 2020
