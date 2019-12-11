World Share

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn campaign with parodies

Britain will soon take to the polls- but fake news during campaigning has become a real problem. People on British social media are struggling to know what to believe and respected journalists and news organisations are having to apologise for being misled and for misleading. So, while lies and misinformation continue online, the two party leaders have added to that veritable stew with some attempted viral vote getting videos #UKElection #Brexit #Newsfeed