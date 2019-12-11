POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn campaign with parodies
02:23
World
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn campaign with parodies
Britain will soon take to the polls- but fake news during campaigning has become a real problem. People on British social media are struggling to know what to believe and respected journalists and news organisations are having to apologise for being misled and for misleading. So, while lies and misinformation continue online, the two party leaders have added to that veritable stew with some attempted viral vote getting videos #UKElection #Brexit #Newsfeed
December 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?