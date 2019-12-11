POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar against genocide charges
01:26
World
Rohingya Crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar against genocide charges
From poster woman for peace - to answering to allegations of genocide. In the eyes of Aung San Suu Kyi's critics, Mayanmar's leader has had a spectacular fall from grace. The Southeast Asian nation, has been dragged before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accused of committing genocide against its Rohingya population. In a move that's shocked many, Suu Kyi has fronted the hearing to defend her nation. Melinda Nucifora has the details. #Rohingya #SanSuuKyi #Myanmar
December 11, 2019
