Scottish independence supporters march through Glasgow
03:06
World
Tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters have marched through Glasgow in the first of a series of protests planned for the months ahead. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won enough seats to get Brexit through at last month’s general elections, but the Scottish Nationalist Party has also swept the votes in Scotland and is calling for an independent EU member Scotland. Mehmet Solmaz has this report. #ScottishIndependence #GlasgowMarch #SNP
January 12, 2020
