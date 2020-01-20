POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Death-themed Thai cafe encourages patrons to appreciate life | Money Talks
02:01
BizTech
Death-themed Thai cafe encourages patrons to appreciate life | Money Talks
Bangkok's cafe culture has exploded in recent years so, themed diners are trying hard to stand out from the crowd. From Raccoons and Huskies, to Hello Kitty and unicorns, they seem to have the most conceivable tastes covered. One unusual restaurant is called Kid Mai, meaning 'Think New'. It's a death awareness cafe that aims to remind us of our inevitable demise. Daniel Quinlan reports from Bangkok. #Bangkok #Cafe #Coffee
January 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?