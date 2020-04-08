POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli cabinet tightens restrictions ahead of Passover
02:51
World
Israeli cabinet tightens restrictions ahead of Passover
The Israeli government has approved restrictions on movement for the Jewish holiday Passover. A curfew will be imposed beginning Wednesday afternoon, and will last through to Thursday morning. It will limit Israelis to a 100-meter radius of their home. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #passover #Israel #Jerusalem
April 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?