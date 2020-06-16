POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'I will not be part of the broken black narrative' Candace Owens' viral video about George Floyd
CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/P6h_7ih8YSg Candace Owens' video about the death of George Floyd has had more than 85 million views. In it she claims he should not be held up as a black hero because of criminal past. This is a woman with important connections and political aspirations who claims to be trying to lead black people to a better future… but is she?
June 16, 2020
