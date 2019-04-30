POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan Emperor Abdication: Akihito first to step down in over 200 years
01:42
World
Japan Emperor Abdication: Akihito first to step down in over 200 years
Emperor Akihito has begun his abdication rituals at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo. In a few hours, he'll become the first Japanese emperor to step down in more than 200 years. On Wednesday, his son Naruhito will become the country's 126th emperor, extending the world's oldest hereditary monarchy. Nick Davies-Jones looks back at the reign of Naruhito's 85 -year-old father. #Akihito, #Japan Emperor, #Tokyo
April 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?