What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Japan Emperor Abdication: Akihito first to step down in over 200 years

Emperor Akihito has begun his abdication rituals at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo. In a few hours, he'll become the first Japanese emperor to step down in more than 200 years. On Wednesday, his son Naruhito will become the country's 126th emperor, extending the world's oldest hereditary monarchy. Nick Davies-Jones looks back at the reign of Naruhito's 85 -year-old father. #Akihito, #Japan Emperor, #Tokyo