Turkey, Iran to keep trading despite US threats | Money Talks

The United States has sharply tightened energy sanctions against Iran, as it looks to cut the country's oil exports to zero. Sanctions waivers granted by the Trump administration to eight countries that import Iranian oil expired on Thursday, ushering in a new era of uncertainty for the oil market. The US announced unilateral sanctions against Iran in November. That was after the Trump administration abandoned a nuclear non-proliferation treaty with Tehran and the world's major powers. Turkey is one of the eight countries now at risk of US sanctions. Ankara depends on Iranian oil for much of its energy needs. And as TRT World's diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, it's working with Tehran to ensure the crude will keep on fueling Turkish factories. We get more on this from Ellen Wald who joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's an energy consultant and an expert on the political economy of the Middle East. And we also spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris. #USsanctions #IranianOil #Turkey