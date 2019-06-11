POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is HBO’s Chernobyl Propaganda?
10:02
World
While HBO’s Chernobyl has been a hit with both Americans and Russians -- the programme is not so popular with the Kremlin. Russian officials say Chernobyl is a propaganda hit piece. And a pro-government television network is producing its own show, which partly blames the disaster on the CIA. Dmitry Medvedenko Journalist at TASS Jennifer Eremeeva Author of 'Have Personality Disorder, Will Rule Russia' #HBO #Chernobyl #Russia
June 11, 2019
