POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Economic Growth: Do we need to find an alternative?
26:00
BizTech
Economic Growth: Do we need to find an alternative?
Bigger, better, faster, more. That is the mantra of economic growth - a model that has sustained the world economy for generations. It has improved standards of living and made a few people very rich. But in a world of climate change and rising inequality - can we carry on like this? Here at the Roundtable we have Catherine McBride from the Institute of Economic Affairs; Professor Rainer Kattel, Political Scientist at University College London; and Kate Raworth author of 'Doughnut Economics' Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?