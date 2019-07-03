POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump’s Visit to North Korea
07:38
World
Donald Trump’s Visit to North Korea
Democrats are calling Donald Trump's unprecedented visit to North Korea one of the worst days in American foreign policy. Trump became the first U.S. president in office to set foot inside North Korea, and met with Kim Jong-un for about an hour. Opposition leaders in the U-S Senate lambasted Trump for calling Kim a friend, and inviting a dictator to the White House. Guests: Bruce Klinger Former head of the CIA's Korea Branch Sung-Yoon Lee Korean Studies Professor at Tufts University #Us #Trump #NorthKorea #WhiteHouse #SouthKorea
July 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?