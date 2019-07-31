POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Antifa Fighting Fascism With Fascism? | Are Venetians Being Pushed Out of Venice?
51:38
World
Is Antifa Fighting Fascism With Fascism? | Are Venetians Being Pushed Out of Venice?
US President Donald Trump wants to label the Antifa organisation a terror group, but are these radical left-wing activists really like Daesh? And tourism has made Venice one of Italy's richest cities. So why are Venetians telling tourists to go home? #Trump #USA #Antifa #Fascism #WhiteHouse #AntifaTerrorists #AntiFascists #AndyNgo #WhiteSupremacy #Venice #Italy #OverTourism #Economy #Tourism
July 31, 2019
