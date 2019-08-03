World Share

It's Me, the Mother of Kars City

Becoming an entrepreneur and building your own empire isn't easy. But Nuran Ozyilmaz proves that with ambition and a lot of hard work and dedication, it can be done. With just three gold bangles to invest in her business, Nuran – who would go on to be the founder of Kars Goose House Restaurant – started her working life with a wool knitting business and later turned it into a local food restaurant. By trying to save her daughters, she unknowingly helped revive her city. #womeninpower #traditionalfood #entrepreneur