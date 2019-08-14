World Share

South Africa Adoption Crisis: Abandoned babies overwhelm ophanages

Eight years ago, the number of babies adopted annually in South Africa was close to five thousand, according to the National Adoption Coalition. But last year, that number dropped by almost 75 percent. The coalition says government imposed rules in the adoption process and a slowing economy has led to an increase in the number of babies abandoned. Sharon Ogunleye has more. #SouthAfrica, #AbandonedBabies, #Africa