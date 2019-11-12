POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
SELLING OUR DATA: Would it be worth it?
26:00
World
SELLING OUR DATA: Would it be worth it?
Whether you're using social media or buying goods online.... Every time you share your personal details, data is collected and can be used without your knowledge. But now more consumers are demanding control of this data - and realising its worth. James Castro-Edwards Data Protection and Cyber Security Lawyer Richard Preece Data Protection & Cybersecurity Consultant Kenneth Cukier Co-author of the best seller 'Big Data' Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #sellingdata #OnlineSecurity #surveillance
November 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?