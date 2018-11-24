POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s strengthening partnership with Ghana
Turkey’s strengthening partnership with Ghana
Ghana is one of Turkey’s largest and fastest growing trading partners in Africa. Over the last five years, Turkey’s investments have increased to more than half a billion dollars, from 190 million. And with close to 200 Turkish businesses operating in the country, trade ties are expected to strengthen further. Guests: Seydat Aybar Professor Istanbul Aydin University Agnes Gitau Managing Director GBS Africa
November 24, 2018
