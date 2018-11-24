November 24, 2018
06:57
Turkey’s strengthening partnership with Ghana
Ghana is one of Turkey’s largest and fastest growing trading partners in Africa. Over the last five years, Turkey’s investments have increased to more than half a billion dollars, from 190 million. And with close to 200 Turkish businesses operating in the country, trade ties are expected to strengthen further. Guests: Seydat Aybar Professor Istanbul Aydin University Agnes Gitau Managing Director GBS Africa
