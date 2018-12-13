World Share

Refugee Crisis: Migrants face many risks to cross into Croatia

Dozens of migrants crossing from Bosnia into Croatia say they've been attacked by Croatian police. During that crossing, they also have to avoid landmines left over from the war of the 1990s. Migrants call it "The Game", because if they're caught, they have to start their journey again, the aim being to reach the EU. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports from both sides of the border. #RefugeeCrisis #refugees #refugee