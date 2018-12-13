POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Migrants face many risks to cross into Croatia
02:42
World
Refugee Crisis: Migrants face many risks to cross into Croatia
Dozens of migrants crossing from Bosnia into Croatia say they've been attacked by Croatian police. During that crossing, they also have to avoid landmines left over from the war of the 1990s. Migrants call it "The Game", because if they're caught, they have to start their journey again, the aim being to reach the EU. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports from both sides of the border. #RefugeeCrisis #refugees #refugee
December 13, 2018
