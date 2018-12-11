POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Netanyahu win next year's election in Israel?
08:59
World
Can Netanyahu win next year's election in Israel?
The latest accusations against Benjamin Netanyahu say the leader used his influence as communications minister to ease regulations on a telecom company. In return he was supposed to receive favourable media coverage. The opposition is demanding his resignation, but Netanyahu is standing firm. Guests: Hen Mazzig Former humanitarian affairs officer for the Israeli army Geoffrey Alderman Professor of History and Politics at the University of Buckingham #Netanyahu #Israel #IsraelElection
December 11, 2018
