Macedonia Name Dispute: Violent clashes in Greece as thousands protest
01:10
World
In Athens, protests have taken place outside parliament over last year's deal between Greece and Macedonia. People are deeply divided over the agreement, in which Macedonia said it would change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia. In exchange, Greece will drop its objections to the Balkan country joining NATO and the European Union. Craig Vermay reports. #Macedonia #MacedoniaNameDispute #Greece
January 21, 2019
