UNDERSTANDING PTSD: Have we got it wrong?

The typical treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder has been medication and psychological therapies. But in the last few years there have been exciting new treatments directing pulses into the brain. In this show we meet a Palestinian doctor who actually says - PTSD? We haven't go the time for it here. Joining us at the Roundtable was Dr Samah Jabr, Head of Mental Health Unit at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah; Dr Nagy Youssef, Associate Professor and the Director of Mood Disorders and Trauma Lab at Augusta University; Steve Wilkins, lead coach in the North of England for Save Our Soldier and Dr Martyn Bignold, Clinical Psychologist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #PTSD #Trauma