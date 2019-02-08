POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Quebec Mosque Shooting: Canadian shooter sentenced to 40 years prison
01:37
World
Quebec Mosque Shooting: Canadian shooter sentenced to 40 years prison
Alexandre Bissonnette, who's 29, carried out the attack at the Quebec City Mosque two years ago after evening prayers. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain looks back on the attack that caused shock and outrage in a country considered to be among the worlds most tolerant. The gunman who killed six worshippers at a mosque in Canada two years, has been sentenced to forty years in prison with no parole.Alexandre Bissonnette was found guilty of six counts of first degree murder and six counts of attempted murder after the mass shooting. #QuebecMosqueShooting #MosqueShooting #QuebecShooting
February 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?