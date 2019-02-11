POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pyeongchang One Year On: Winter Olympics leave mixed legacy
Pyeongchang One Year On: Winter Olympics leave mixed legacy
Billions of dollars are spent on infrastructure to host an Olympic Games, and afterwards, stadiums often sit empty. Pressure has been building for years on the International Olympic Committee and host countries to make sure such facilities don't turn into white elephants. The expense is also making countries reluctant to bid to host an Olympics. As South Korea marks the first anniversary of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, Bruce Harrison reports on the past, present and future. #Pyeongchang #WinterOlympics #SouthKorea
February 11, 2019
