09:30
World
From the corporate world to the brothel: How did this man save millions of lives in India?
Today, more than two million people live with HIV in India. Sounds like a lot, and it is. But it could have been a whole lot worse. Twenty years ago, the virus that causes AIDS was spreading fast, everyday 1,000 new cases were emerging. Health experts were concerned fearing that in a matter of a few years more than 20 million could become infected with the deadly virus. India was on its way to becoming the AIDS capital of the world. But it never happened, and many put it down to the work of Ashok Alexander and India’s sex workers. #HIV #India #aids
February 21, 2019
